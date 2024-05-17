Restore (LON:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.77) price target on the stock.

Shares of Restore stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.49). The stock had a trading volume of 772,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55. The company has a market cap of £380.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,208.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 116.51 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 316 ($3.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. Restore’s payout ratio is -2,173.91%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

