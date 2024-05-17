Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Revelation Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($20.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REVB opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revelation Biosciences ( NASDAQ:REVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($8.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.94) by $2.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences accounts for 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.