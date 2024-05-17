RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$22.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

REI.UN opened at C$17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.