RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$22.50.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.86.
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
