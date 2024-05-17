RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,565,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,417,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RLX Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,903,000 after purchasing an additional 578,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 120.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,132,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

