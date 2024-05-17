Robert R. Jr. Banks Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nephros Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 17,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

