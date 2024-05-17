Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $17.90

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $18.96. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 14,637,393 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $878,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,561,206 shares of company stock valued at $41,414,650. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

