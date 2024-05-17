Roth Capital Weighs in on Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

