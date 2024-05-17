Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.48.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE opened at C$4.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $184,875. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.