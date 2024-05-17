Royal Bank of Canada Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $86.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 450,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,386. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

