Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) price objective on the stock.

AFC Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:AFC opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.26) on Monday. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.56.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.