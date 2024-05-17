Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) price objective on the stock.
AFC Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:AFC opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.26) on Monday. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.56.
AFC Energy Company Profile
