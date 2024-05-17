Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.26

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. It operates through three platforms located offshore California and an onshore processing facility comprised of 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

