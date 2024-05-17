Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

