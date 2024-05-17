Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,539 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,406 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 262,050 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock remained flat at $23.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

