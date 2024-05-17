Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 462,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,953. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

