Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 53,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $608.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

