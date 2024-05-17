Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

BATS:FJUL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,942 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

