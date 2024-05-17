Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondee by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.26. 21,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $188.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.03. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MOND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondee presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOND

About Mondee

(Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.