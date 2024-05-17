Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,103 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 488,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 343,641 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,052,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 1,407,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

