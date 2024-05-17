Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,068 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.