Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($17.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

STB stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 770 ($9.67). The stock had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 683.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 677.40. The company has a market cap of £146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($9.67).

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

