Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) versus Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Financial Contrast

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 1.78 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -14.29 Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.56 $14.49 million $0.65 12.04

Analyst Recommendations

Security National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 132.81%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -4.20% -2.14% Security National Financial 4.55% 4.81% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

