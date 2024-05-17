SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get SenesTech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNES

SenesTech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNES stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.