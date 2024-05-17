Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Cut to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Shimmick Trading Up 9.9 %

SHIM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 80,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,309. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shimmick will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shimmick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 1st quarter worth about $3,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.