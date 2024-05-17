Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered Shimmick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 80,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,309. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shimmick will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIM. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the first quarter valued at $3,243,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

