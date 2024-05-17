Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Premier Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 909.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). 25.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
