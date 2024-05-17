Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.67. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.75.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

