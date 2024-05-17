Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expands By 9.7%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 50,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

