Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 10.3%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

CLPXY traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$8.57. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,349. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.