Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 10.3%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
CLPXY traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$8.57. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,349. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Longyuan Power Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.