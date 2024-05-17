Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Declines By 10.4%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,602,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 9,599,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

