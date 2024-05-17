Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Decreases By 5.6%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CME traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.14. 1,465,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,852. CME Group has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

