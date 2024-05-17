Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Expands By 12.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

About Cyfrowy Polsat

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.