Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Expands By 12.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
