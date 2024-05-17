Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Drops By 10.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $305,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,629,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $305,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,629,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,204 shares of company stock worth $3,001,775. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $50.99. 714,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

