Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Decreases By 5.3%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock remained flat at $11.81 during midday trading on Friday. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
