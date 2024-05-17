Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Decreases By 5.3%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock remained flat at $11.81 during midday trading on Friday. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FBZ Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 2.03% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

