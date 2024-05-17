Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rises By 9.4%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Ikena Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 126,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

