Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Increases By 12.6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,448. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

