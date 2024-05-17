Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Increases By 12.3%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of IREN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 9,862,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,866. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

