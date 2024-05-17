Short Interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 5.4%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,391 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,142 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

