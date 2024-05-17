Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.47. 186,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. Simmons First National’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Simmons First National

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.