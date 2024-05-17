SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Trading Up 1.0 %

SoundThinking stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,377. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.