Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,664 shares of company stock valued at $196,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

