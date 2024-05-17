SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.09

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.09 and last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 13069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.