SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.25.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $196.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,264. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.45. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $529,602.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,611 shares of company stock worth $4,711,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

