Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

