Status Price Reaches $0.0375 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Status has a market capitalization of $145.44 million and $2.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03635999 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,657,031.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

