Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.50 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Steem has a market capitalization of $129.69 million and $2.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,725.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00696729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00124688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00201870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00097746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,080,864 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.