Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50.

SCM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $342.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

