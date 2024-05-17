Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $60.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. TheStreet raised shares of Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.94. 15,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Docebo by 75.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Docebo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

