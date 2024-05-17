StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

