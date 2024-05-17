StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

