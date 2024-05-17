StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT opened at $14.33 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HireRight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

